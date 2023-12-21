Keysight Named To Dow Jones Sustainability Index For Fifth Year In A Row

(MENAFN- 3BL)



CSR framework continues to demonstrate commitment to creating long-term value for business stakeholders while positively impacting the global community DJSI inclusion among more than 10 CSR-related awards and recognitions this year

SANTA ROSA, Calif., December 21, 2023 /3BL/ - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the fifth consecutive year. The DJSI is a widely recognized standard for measuring corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress across regions and industries.

Keysight's continued inclusion on the DJSI showcases its commitment to creating long-term value for business stakeholders while positively impacting the global community as outlined in its Annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report .

In addition to the recent DJSI North America inclusion, Keysight also received multiple recognitions and awards from the past year supporting its CSR goals, including:



Continued constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series (since June 2018)1

Continued constituent of the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes (since April 2018)2

Sustainalytics 2023 ESG Industry Top Rated, and ESG Regional Top-Rated company (February 2023)

Continued to receive the highest Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) Quality Score for the categories of social (since May 2018) and environment (since August 2022)

Certified as a great place to work , for the sixth year in a row, by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® (June 2023)

Ranked on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies in America (March 2023)

Named to JUST Capital's 100 Ranking of America's Most Just Companies for 2023 (January 2023)

America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek (December 2023)

Ranked on 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2023 (October 2023)

Named Top 10 sustainability technology companies by Sustainability Magazine (September 2023)

Ranked on America's Climate Leaders 2023 by USA Today (May 2023)

Ranked on Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity (April 2023) Member 2023 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (January 2023)

Hamish Gray, Senior Vice President and executive sponsor of Keysight's corporate social responsibility (CSR) program at Keysight said: "Keysight's business framework of ethical, environmentally sustainable, and socially responsible operations have always been a key value for how we run the company. We are honored by the continued leadership recognition of our commitment to building a better planet through our CSR efforts."

