Partnering With SEMI To Address The Environmental Challenges Facing The Semiconductor Industry

(MENAFN- 3BL) In late 2022, AMD became a founding member of the newly formed Semiconductor Climate Consortium, a group of companies in the semiconductor ecosystem focused on the challenges of climate change. Aligned with the Paris Agreement, the Consortium works to speed industry value chain efforts to reduce GHG emissions in member company operations and in other sectors of our value chain.

In addition to AMD, the Consortium has grown to more than 80 semiconductor companies including Applied Materials, ASML, GlobalFoundries, Micron, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and TSMC. Member companies collaborate with the aim of identifying solutions that can reduce the environmental impact of the semiconductor industry, such as reducing energy consumption and GHG emissions, improving water usage efficiency and promoting the use of renewable energy.

As a fabless semiconductor company, our scope 3 emissions (related to activities beyond our operations) exceed our operational scope 1 and 2 emissions. As this group aims to progress its work, AMD is engaging with industry participants to explore opportunities to reduce our scope 3 emissions. AMD participates in discussions to explore the challenges and opportunities for our suppliers to access renewable energy in regions worldwide. Most recently, AMD joined the Consortium's Energy Collaborative to better understand the complexities of and work to clear roadblocks around installation of low-carbon energy sources in the Asia-Pacific region. The Collaborative, a collective of industry leaders, will provide a consolidated supply statement to energy stakeholders to help enable greater access to low-carbon energy in the region. AMD also participates in the Environmental Risk Reporting and Mitigation Working Group.

The Consortium engages with policymakers, NGOs and other stakeholders to promote sustainable practices in the semiconductor industry and advocate for policies that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Originally published in AMD 2022-23 Corporate Responsibility Report