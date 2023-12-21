Lighting Up The Holidays For D.C. Families

MENAFN - 3BL) Pepco | The Source

Pepco has sponsored ZooLights for the last 15 years, where more than 500,000 environmentally friendly lights transform the Smithsonian's National Zoo into a spectacular Winter Wonderland. This year, Pepco partnered with Building Bridges Across the River and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington to bring local families to the zoo to kick-off the holiday season.

We provided participants with transportation to and from the event, entrance to the zoo for an evening, and certificates to spend on snacks or dinner.“Seeing the kids' eyes light up when they came to the zoo was amazing,” said Tamica Jones, our Senior Corporate Relations Specialist.“Just seeing their expressions and hearing the excitement and gratefulness for us providing the opportunity made me proud.”