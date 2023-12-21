Sakshee Malikkh Breaks Down, Quits Wrestling After Brij Bhushan's Aide Elected WFI President

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Sakshee Malikkh has announced retirement from wrestling in protest after Sanjay Singh, an aide of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan, was elected to the top post. Sakshee Malikkh said she“would not be competing under the presidency of Brij Bhushan's loyalist.”I quit wrestling,\" announced Sakshee Malikkh as she broke down during a press conference.“We slept for 40 days on the roads and a lot of people from several parts of the country came to support us. If Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling,” Sakshee Malikkh said Read | WFI President Brij Bhushan 'sexually harassed, molested and stalked wrestlers' Delhi Police chargesheet saysTHE FIGHT WILL CONTINUE: SAKSHEE MALIKKHWrestler Sakshee Malikkh asserted that the fight against Brij Bhushan, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a number of wrestlers, will continue.“We had made demands for a woman president. If the president would be a woman, harassment would not happen. But, there was no participation of women earlier and today you can see the list, not even a single woman was given a position. We had fought with complete strength but this fight will continue. The wrestlers of the new generation have to fight,” Sakshee Malikkh said Phogat said,“There are minimal expectations but we hope that we get justice. It's saddening that the future of wrestling is in the dark. To whom shall we convey our grief?... We are still fighting.”'WRESTLERS WHO WANT TO DO POLITICS...': NEW WFI CHIEFMeanwhile, the new WFI president, in a veiled reference to the wrestlers who protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said,“Those who want to do politics can do politics and those who want to do wrestling will do wrestling. Politics will be answered in the political arena. National Camps [for wrestling] will be organised.\"'DABDABA THA, DABDABA RAHEGA': BRIJ BHUSHAN“Dabdaba tha, dabdaba rahega [dominance was there, dominance will remain]\" is how Brij Bhushan reacted after his loyalist, Sanjay Singh, was elected the WFI president Bhushan Sharan Singh said,“This is not my personal victory, this is the victory of the wrestlers of the country. All wrestling activities were stopped for 11 months. I hope that after the formation of the new federation, wrestling events will resume which were paused for the past 11 months.\"
MENAFN21122023007365015876ID1107643489
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.