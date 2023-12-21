'Not In Good Taste': Delhi High Court Directs Poll Panel To 'Act' Against Rahul Gandhi Over 'Pickpocket' Remark

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Stating that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech on November 22, in which he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'pickpocket', was 'not in good taste, the Delhi High Court on December 21 directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to act against him“in accordance with the law”.The bench gave the election body eight weeks to take the action.\"Though the statements are not in good taste, as the ECI is acting in the matter the court will not like to keep the matter pending. The same is disposed of,” the court said in the order READ: Mahua Moitra, Rahul Gandhi reacts to Jagdeep Dhankhar mimicry row: 'Norms of dignity', 'an art' | 10 points\"Considering that the deadline for filing reply is over and no reply has been received, the court directs EC to decide the matter as expeditiously as possible preferably within 8 weeks,\" the bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna, ordered court order arrived against Gandhi after it was informed that though the ECI had issued a notice to him on November 23 regarding his speech and said it would take action against him if he did not reply by November 26, he failed to respond on November 23, the Election Commission had issued a show-cause notice to Gandhi over his 'panauti and pickpocket' jibes at PM Modi. It had also asked him to respond by November 26. To Gandhi's use of words, the BJP had said it was 'unbecoming' of a 'very senior leader' to use such language Bharat Nagar told the high court that Gandhi made a speech on November 22 levelling 'heinous allegations' against individuals holding 'highest governmental positions', including the prime minister, and referred to him as a 'pick-pocket', reported PTI.

The apex poll body had reminded Gandhi that per the Model Code of Conduct, leaders were not allowed to make unverified allegations against political rivals agency inputs.

