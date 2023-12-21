Three Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Fire At Indian Army Vehicle In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Three soldiers were killed and three other were reportedly injured after an Army vehicle was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.
“Terrorists fired at Army vehicle carrying jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district,” officials were quoted by PTI as saying READ: Indian Army soldier abducted and killed in ManipurThe attack took place in Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz, under the jurisdiction of Surankote police station,
around 3.30 pm on Thursday.A defence spokesperson said an encounter broke out in the general area of Dhera Ki Gali where a joint search operation was launched on \"hard intelligence\" about the presence of terrorists Wednesday night.\"The terrorists fired upon the vehicles -- a truck and a Gypsy -- killing three soldiers and seriously injuring three others,\" the officials were quoted by PTI as saying Army spokesperson said \"contact\" has been established with the terrorists and an exchange of fire was underway in the area. According to officials, there was no immediate report of any casualty.“Additional forces have been rushed to the spot,” officials said. More details in connection with the incident are awaited READ: Sikkim: 16 Indian Army personnel killed in fatal road accident; Prez Murmu, PM Modi express griefThe incident was reported a day after an explosion occurred inside the compound of an armed police unit in the Poonch district.\"Windows of some vehicles parked near the compound were damaged due to the explosion that occurred on the intervening night of December 19 and 20 in Surankote area, official had said on Wednesday. Authorities launched a probe in connection with the incident in November, five soldiers, including two Army Captains, died in an encounter that broke out with terrorists in a thickly forested terrain of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir terrorists, including a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, identified as code name Qari, were also gunned down in the gun battle in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in Rajouri district, news agency ANI had reported in November, a top LeT commander, was active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group for the past one year, police said, adding that he is also believed to be the mastermind of Dangri and Kandi attacks.(With inputs from agencies)
