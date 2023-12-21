Mamata Banerjee Announces 4% DA Hike For West Bengal Govt Employees From January 1

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "West Bengal government employees will be given a 4% raise in dearness allowance from next year. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday during the Kolkata Christmas Carnival launch. West Bengal government employees have been protesting for almost a year to press for their demand for a hike in the DA.“I announce that all 14 lakh state government employees, teaching and non-teaching staff of all schools, colleges and universities, and employees of all statutory undertakings and parastatals and pensioners would be getting another instalment of 4 per cent DA from January 1, 2024,” the CM announced. said state government will now bear an additional expense of ₹2,400 crore to ensure the allowance hike. The Trinamool Congress supremo however noted that the DA provision was“optional” for the states.(With inputs from agencies)



