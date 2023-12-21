'Paneer' Shortage Miffs Guests At Delhi Wedding, Leads To Brawl Watch Viral Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "'Paneer' is not just a menu item in Indian desi weddings, but an emotion, and its absence or crises can create disappointment among the guests. The same happened at an Indian wedding in the national capital recently where the crisis of paneer prompted guests to escalate a mere disappointment into a full-fledged brawl, reported News18 on December 21 video of the brawl went viral on social media, where individuals were seen hurling chairs at one another, transforming the solemnity of a wedding function into absolute chaos's the video:According to the video, guests from both the bride and groom engaged in a brawl after the absence of paneer pieces in the 'matar paneer' served during the feast. This brawl ultimately disrupts the joyous occasion READ: Embellishments and Designs: The Beauty of Bridal LehengasConsidering 'paneer' an important menu among the guests, people at the wedding keep delicacies like matar paneer, shahi paneer, palak paneer, methi paneer, paneer Manchurian, and so on after the video was featured on social media, some injected a dose of humor into the situation.“World War 3 will fought for Paneer,” quipped one user. Another added a humourous touch, stating,“Kursi Tod ke paneer ke paise vasool rhe hai!” A third user sarcastically exclaimed,“Worth it.”ALSO READ: India ranks 5th in world's cuisines list for 2022; Shahi Paneer among top-50 best 'traditional' dishes globallyThough this uproar over 'paneer' isn't new in Indian weddings. Earlier in Uttar Pradesh, the groom's Fufaji -- known for his expert opinion on almost everything in the weddings, was the sole reason for a brawl as he was deprived of the 'coveted' paneer 2022, among the world's best 'traditional' dishes, only Shahi Paneer from India made it under the top 50 ranking at the 28th spot in TasteAtlas world's best dishes. Shahi Paneer from Delhi's Kake Da Hotel received 4.66 stars out of 5.
MENAFN21122023007365015876ID1107643476
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.