(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Czech President Petr Pavel said he was \"shocked\" by Thursday's shooting at Prague's Charles University where a gunman killed 15 people and seriously injured 24 others before being \"eliminated\" by the police.\"I am shocked by the events... I would like to express my deep regret and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims claimed by the shooting,\" Pavel, who is winding up a two-day visit to Paris on Thursday, said on X, formerly Twitter death toll in the shooting at the Prague Charles University rose to over 15, Czech Republic's police chief said Thursday.\"More than 15 people have lost their lives and at least 24 have been wounded\", police chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters following the shooting, which happened in the city's historic centre bloodshed took place in the philosophy department building of Charles University, where the shooter was a student, the Prague Police Chief said. He has not been named publicly shooting at a university in central Prague that killed more than 15 people was not linked to international terrorism, the Czech government said Thursday.\"There is no indication that this crime has any link to international terrorism\", Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told reporters of the shooting at the Charles University's building Nedoma, the director of Rudolfinum Gallery, which also is located in the square, told Czech public television he saw from a window a person who was shooting from a gun toward the nearby Manes bridge across the Vltava River Minister Petr Fiala canceled his scheduled events and was heading for Prague police said the gunman at a Prague university building has been \"eliminated\"; and several people were killed in the incident on Wednesday gave no details about the victims or a possible motive for the shooting at the building located near the Vltava River in Jan Palach Square. Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said investigators do not suspect a link to any extemist ideology or groups Nedoma, the director of the nearby Rudolfinum Gallery, said he saw from a window a person standing on a balcony of the building and shooting a gun said they were still searching the area, including the balcony, for possible explosives. The building was evacuated, Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said building forms part of the square and faces a bridge across the river with a view of Prague Castle, the seat of the Czech presidency. President Petr Pavel said he was“shocked” by what happened and offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims tourists, students and others would normally be enjoying the view of the iconic monument instead reflected chaos and terror on Thursday afternoon. Police vehicles and ambulances sped across the bridge with their sirens wailing to each the empty square, which was sealed off by officers video footage from the scene showed people being evacuated from the building and others trying to hide by a wall.*With Agency Inputs



