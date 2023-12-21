Whatsapp-Based Bus Ticketing System In Delhi Soon. How Does This Work?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday said the city government is likely to launch its WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system in a couple of months, adding that the trial run for the project is slated to commence in a fortnight.\"We plan to start a trial run around January 15 and after that we will take one or two months to completely launch it,\" news agency PTI quoted the Delhi transport minister as saying Read | Terrorists fire at Indian Army vehicle in J&K's Poonch, 3 soldiers killed\"We have already tied up with WhatsApp for this initiative. Only digital money will be involved. Either you buy the NCMC card or the digital ticket. This will also give a huge push to digital money,\" he said digital ticketing system will check pilferage and theft that is usually witnessed in the handling of cash, the minister added the Delhi government officers had said the WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system will operate on similar lines as the one in use for the Delhi Metro Read | Adani Group plans to infuse $1 billion in green energy unit amid maturing bonds

It is important to note that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) already has a WhatsApp-based ticketing system in place. The service was launched in May 2023 and subsequently extended to all corridors of the Delhi Metro, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro does this work?The WhatsApp-based metro ticketing system allows passengers to purchase tickets quickly and easily from the comfort of their homes or workplaces. The chatbot is available in both English and Hindi and now covers all metro lines and metro stations in the Delhi-NCR. The ticket booking is available only between 6 am and 9 pm. Users can generate a maximum of 6 QR tickets in a single transaction and ticket cancellations are not permitted in WhatsApp Ticketing a metro ticket is booked from WhatsAppSend a message with the text \"Hi\" to +91 9650855800, OR scan the provided QR code at any metro stationSelect your preferred language on the \"Buy Ticket\"

Enter your journey details the number of tickets you need your source and destination stations before proceeding to pay will get a link for payment paying for the ticket, a QR-based ticket is generated on WhatsApp QR-based metro ticket remains valid for the entire day of purchase, but after entering the metro station, passengers have a 65-minute window to exit.



