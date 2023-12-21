WATCH: Yogi Adityanath's Viral Interaction With Momo Seller Over BJP Leaders Visit; Asks If They Paid For It

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a heartwarming and candid moment, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath connected with a momo seller in Gorakhpur during a government program. The incident unfolded as Yogi Adityanath humorously inquired whether any public representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had visited the momo seller's outlet. In a delightful response, the momo seller revealed that Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan had not only visited his establishment but had also indulged in trying some of the delicacies.

Also read:

Explained: How Ayodhya has undergone transformational change

The interaction took place in the presence of prominent BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, and other senior party members. This informal exchange showcased a refreshing and approachable side of the political leadership, emphasizing their engagement with local businesses and communities.

In the video, UP CM can be seen asking the momo seller, "Have any of these BJP leaders visited your shop to have momos?"

In response, the momo seller said, "Yes, MPs have come."

Amazed by the answer, Yogi Adityanath asked, "Really? They came? Did they pay for the momos?" The crowd erupted in laughter and applause by this response from the UP CM.

Watch the viral video below:

The Chief Minister's lighthearted inquiry about whether the BJP leaders paid for the momos or not brought a moment of laughter and also underscored the BJP's commitment to grassroots connections and understanding the pulse of the local populace. The acknowledgment of a BJP representative visiting the momo seller's outlet highlights the party's emphasis on engaging with small businesses, fostering a sense of camaraderie between leaders and local entrepreneurs.

The presence of key BJP leaders at the government program further signifies the party's dedication to addressing local concerns and promoting developmental initiatives. Yogi Adityanath's exchange with the momo seller not only created a memorable moment but also served as a reminder of the BJP's commitment to connect with people at the grassroots level.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Administration to put up road signs in Tamil and Telugu