Local Entrepreneur Gives Away Nearly $500,000 In Merchandise After Filing Lawsuit Against Property Management

Merchandise donated by Osborne displayed inside a school gym

CINCINNATI, OH, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Local business owner, Ashley Brooke Osborne (owner of Ashley Osborne Enterprises), has not only filed a lawsuit against her property management company RMP Property Management LLC, owned by prominent Commercial Real Estate Investor - Ash Patel, but has also given away nearly all of the store's contents; in hopes of "making lemonade from the lemons she has been given." Osborne alleges fraud, breach of contract, and numerous other counts, accusing RMP of causing significant damages and ultimately leading to the closure of her newly opened store“Sberna” located in Fairfield, Oh. This unexpected development has sent shockwaves through the local community, drawing attention to the challenges faced by small business owners and the need for fair business practices.Osborne, a dedicated and passionate businesswoman, invested hundreds of thousands of dollars of her own money to not only restore a long-neglected retail space, but also to establish her business name and place in the community – which was projected to become a beloved shopping destination as it was the only department store in the city of Fairfield.However, her dreams were shattered when she discovered alleged misconduct by RMP Property Management. The entrepreneur claims she was coerced into not only signing the lease, but also remodeling nearly 10,000 square feet of space. Osborne claims she was sent notices of eviction, for failure to pay rent just weeks before the holiday season, despite paying all rent owed to RMP. Osborne also claims none of the mechanicals were in working condition, despite being told otherwise by a representative of RMP, Tanh Truong. Additionally, Osborne states the location did not pass any electrical or water inspections, which has also resulted in not only the closure of her business, but also forcing her to completely vacate the premises.Osborne donated nearly $500,000.00 worth of merchandise to the Phalen Leadership Academy & Fight for Life Foundation in Indianapolis, In. Fight for Life Foundation, founded by Superbowl winner Marlin Jackson of the Indianapolis Colts, hosts an annual“Be a Blessing” Christmas Charity that serves the inner-city areas of Indianapolis. Osborne states that "Regardless of the unfortunate and completely mishandled events, she is thankful God continues to bless others through her." Osborne's donations were able to help thousands of families this holiday season.The lawsuit, filed by Osborne's legal team, Durst Law Firm , seeks justice for the entrepreneur's losses, as well as millions of dollars in lost and unearned revenue of the business, as well as punitive damages to hold RMP Property Management accountable for their alleged actions. The case hinges on the claim that RMP misled Osborne, misrepresented the terms of their agreement, and engaged in fraudulent practices. Other defendants listed in this lawsuit are FAIRFIELD DT HOLDINGS, LLC, FAIRFIELD MINORITY HOLDCO LLC, and Richard A. Grove.You can follow along with this story via Osborne's facebook .Hamilton County, OhioCase Number:A 2304865Court:Common Pleas CivilCase Caption:ASHLEY BROOKE OSBORNE vs. RMP PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLCJudge:JENNIFER L BRANCHFiled Date:11/09/2023Case Type:H740 - BREACH OF CONTRACT- OC

