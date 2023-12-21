Dosa to Idli-7 popular foods of South India you cannot miss

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South Indian cuisine is highly diversified, with a vast range of tasty meals. Here are seven popular South Indian dishes that you should absolutely try.

Soft, fluffy, steamed cakes made from fermented rice and lentil batter. They are often served with sambar and coconut chutney, making a popular breakfast option.

A thin, crispy pancake made from fermented rice and black lentils, served with various accompaniments like coconut chutney and sambar.

A thicker version of dosa, uttapam is a savory pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter, topped with vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers.

A fragrant rice dish cooked with aromatic spices, basmati rice, and marinated meat (usually chicken, mutton, or goat), originating from Hyderabad. It's often served with raita.

A tangy and spicy soup made from tamarind, tomatoes, spices, and herbs like coriander and curry leaves. It's typically consumed as a part of the meal or as a digestive drink.

It is a comforting dish made with rice and lentils, cooked together and seasoned with black pepper, cumin, cashews, ghee. It's often served during the harvest festival.

A crispy, savoury snack made from deep-fried, spiced lentil batter shaped like a doughnut. It's often enjoyed with sambar or coconut chutney and is a popular street food item.