IND Vs SA 3Rd ODI: Rajat Patidar Debuts In The Series Decider Against South Africa

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajat Patidar received his ODI cap ahead of the toss in the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa, Patidar will be making his debut in today's match. The current period proves advantageous for fringe Indian players, as caps are being distributed generously, reminiscent of Christmas candy.

With regular players taking an extended break to prepare for the upcoming Test series, individuals like Sai Sudharsan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh have showcased commendable performances under KL Rahul's captaincy. While some members of the traveling squad, including Akash Deep, Yuzi Chahal, and Rajat Patidar, have yet to make an appearance, the upcoming decider could provide them with the opportunity to showcase their skills.

Playing XIs:



India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks