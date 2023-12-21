UNESCO Honors Bengaluru's KIA Terminal 2: Named Among 'World's Most Beautiful Airports'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru's Terminal 2 clinches UNESCO's 'World's Most Beautiful Airports' and the 'World Special Prize for an Interior 2023' at the prestigious Prix Versailles. This recognition positions BLR Airport uniquely, celebrating its innovative design, sustainable ethos, and reflection of local heritage. T2, acclaimed for its blend of technology and artistry, aims to offer an unforgettable journey, accommodating 25M passengers annually, highlighting environmental responsibility and passenger-centric experiences.

The Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) has been honoured with prestigious accolades at UNESCO's 2023 Prix Versailles.

The airport's Terminal 2 (T2) has secured recognition as one of the 'World's Most Beautiful Airports' and has been awarded the coveted 'World Special Prize for an Interior 2023.'



Terminal 2 has been honoured by the Prix Versailles, an internationally acclaimed design and architecture award acknowledged by UNESCO.

The Prix Versailles, established in 2015, focuses on "intelligent sustainability" as a cultural driver, acknowledging innovation, creativity, a reflection of local heritage, ecological efficiency, and values of social interaction.



With all this beautiful architecture, the Bengaluru Airport has become the only Indian Airport to win this esteemed recognition,



T2, also known as the "Terminal in a Garden," was inaugurated on November 11, 2022. Encompassing 255,661 square meters, the terminal is built upon four foundational pillars: technological leadership, a terminal in a garden, environmental and ecological stewardship

Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, said, "The nomination of Terminal 2 for the 2023 Prix Versailles Award is a moment of immense pride, and we are pleased to see the terminal receiving the recognition it deserves

The sustainable design of T2, the world's largest terminal pre-certified with a Platinum LEED rating by the US Green Building Council before operational commencement, reflects the airport's commitment to environmental responsibility. This remarkable achievement positions BLR Airport amongst the top airports globally.

Embraced in engineered bamboo, the terminal's interiors offer a contemporary yet classic ambience. The terminal also features a spacious indoor garden with rammed-earth walls and waterfalls, as well as hanging planted bells, adding to the terminal's unique aesthetic.