Gita Jayanti 2023: Know Date, Significance, Rituals Of This Auspicious Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gita Jayanti is an annual celebration that marks the day when the Bhagavad Gita, a sacred Hindu scripture, was spoken by Lord Krishna to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. This day falls on the Shukla Ekadashi of the Margashirsha month in the Hindu calendar. Devotees observe Gita Jayanti by reading and reciting verses from the Bhagavad Gita, organizing satsangs (spiritual discourses), and participating in charitable activities. It is a day to reflect on the teachings of the Gita, emphasizing duty, righteousness, and the path to spiritual realization.

Lord Krishna gave His beloved devotee Arjuna and the rest of humanity the most advanced and secret knowledge of devotional service 5000 years ago in the form of the Bhagavad-gita. This revelation allowed everyone to understand that the ultimate purpose of life is to surrender to the lotus feet of the Lord.

While giving Arjun all kinds of spiritual and material guidance in the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna talks about karma, the Self, the Supreme Self, the goal of yoga, the difference between our Self and our material, how our environment affects our consciousness, and how to realise the perfection of life.



Gita Jayanti Date:

The Gita Jayanti is observed on the day of Mokshada Ekadashi. This year, Gita Jayanti falls on December 23.



Significance:



To help all devotees understand the meaning of life and how to surrender to Him, the Supreme Lord gave the Bhagavad-gita, His most precious devotee Arjuna, and the rest of humanity the most advanced and secret knowledge of devotional service on this day, 5000 years ago, on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

What to do on Gita Jayanti?

1.

Devotees wake up early in the morning on the day of Mokshada Ekadashi, preferably during the Brahma Muhurat and begin fasting.

2.

People abstain from grains and vegetables and consume sattvic food like fruits, roots and milk.

3. Read Bhagavad Gita at least one chapter.

4. Go to temples and offer prayers to Lord Krishna.

5. If you are in Haryana, must visit Kurukshetra.



6. Do more chanting of the Lord's names and engage in devotional services.



