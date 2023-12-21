IND Vs SA, 3Rd ODI: Sanju Samson Flexes His Muscles After Maiden ODI Ton, Breaks Internet With Gesture (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sanju Samson showcases an outstanding performance, achieving his maiden ODI century in the enthralling clash between India and South Africa during the 3rd ODI. Supporters convey their delight with a unanimous chorus of 'Well played,' recognising Samson's remarkable impact on the match against the Proteas.

Sanju Samson has also become the first cricketer from the state of Kerala on the back of this outstanding knock.

Although the openers fell early, they provided India with a solid start. Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma faced a challenging period but weathered the storm, contributing significantly for India. The duo amassed 116 runs for the fourth wicket, with Varma departing after scoring 52 off 77. Rinku Singh then entered aggressively, while Samson approached the 90s.

In the midst of the IPL auction spectacle, South Africa bounced back, securing a victory in the second ODI against India, preventing the visitors from securing a consecutive win. With each team having claimed a victory, the upcoming third ODI presents an equal opportunity for both sides.

This series has prominently featured young players striving to make their mark. In the initial game, Arshdeep Singh marked his debut in ODI cricket with a remarkable five-wicket haul. The second match witnessed South Africa's Tony de Zorzi's outstanding innings of an unbeaten 119 off 122 balls leading his team to victory. While the focus may not be on the next ODI World Cup, preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy are undoubtedly underway. These matches serve as auditions for players eyeing a spot in those tournaments, even if they belong to a different format.

The second ODI, somewhat overshadowed by the IPL auction, will likely garner more attention this time, especially with the series at stake. The probability of India making significant squad changes remains low, but with the series outcome uncertain, there might be considerations, possibly providing Rajat Patidar an opportunity in the third ODI.

