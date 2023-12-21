Rescue Services: 11 Dead Including Attacker, 9 Seriously Injured In Prague (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Czech Police on Thursday reported 11 casualties in a shooting near a university in central Prague. The attacker is among the casualties. The incident is said to have taken place at the Charles University Faculty of Arts on Jan Palach Square. Authorities have closed off the entire square and its surroundings. Police in the Czech Republic's capital urged residents to shelter inside and avoid the area 'due to an ongoing shooting incident' close to Charles University in the centre of the city.

“11 dead including the attacker, 9 seriously injured, 5-6 moderately seriously injured, up to 10 slightly injured. Numbers may still change.” police said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Charles University is located in Prague's Old Town, around 500m from the historic Charles Bridge, a tourist magnet.

A video captures the scene of tourists and locals urgently crossing the renowned Charles Bridge, a major European tourist attraction, in response to the disturbing sound of gunfire in the city. Another footage shows individuals running with raised hands from the University's Faculty of Arts building in the capital, accompanied by armed police officers.

Zora Hesova, a faculty member at the university, reported that individuals were still confined to classrooms within the building. Meanwhile, the British Embassy in Prague has issued a warning advising people in the city, known as a tourist hotspot, to steer clear of the areas around Charles University and the Faculty of Arts.