Terrorists Ambush Two Army Vehicles In J&K's Poonch; 4 Soldiers Killed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Heavily armed terrorists targeted two army vehicles in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, resulting in the death of four soldiers and leaving two others seriously injured, according to sources close to the matter. The attack occurred around 3:45 pm at Dhatyar Morh when the vehicles, transporting personnel to the location of an overnight cordon-and-search operation, were ambushed by terrorists. A counter-terrorist operation was initiated in the Dhera Ki Gali (DKG) area of the Poonch district the previous night, based on "hard intelligence" indicating the presence of terrorists.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal stated that as additional forces were en route to the encounter site, terrorists opened fire on an army truck and a Gypsy, resulting in the casualties. The soldiers retaliated promptly, engaging the attackers in an exchange of fire.

"In the ongoing operation, our troops sustained 3 fatal and 3 non-fatal casualties," reported Lt Col Bartwal. Ambulances and reinforcements from the 48 RR and 43 RR have been rushed to the scene, with public movement in the area restricted, according to intelligence sources.

The region between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz, the site of the recent attack, is densely forested and leads to Chamrer and Bhata Dhurian forests, known for previous incidents. In April of the same year, five soldiers were killed in an ambush on an Army vehicle in the Bufliaz area. In May, another operation in the Chamrer forest resulted in the deaths of five Army personnel and injuries to a major-rank officer, along with the elimination of a foreign terrorist. The latest attack underscores the persistent threat of terrorism in the region, prompting a massive anti-terrorist operation in response.

