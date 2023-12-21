Usman Khawaja Faces ICC Charges Over Black Armband Act Amid 'Palestine Message' Controversy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Usman Khawaja has reportedly been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching regulations during the first Test match against Pakistan. The charge is related to Khawaja wearing a black armband without prior approval from the ICC. While players often wear black armbands for special occasions, displaying personal messages requires approval. In this case, Khawaja intended to show solidarity for those affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict by wearing an armband with a message. The ICC spokesperson stated that Khawaja's action is considered a breach under the category of an "other breach," and the sanction for a first offense is a reprimand.

"Usman Khawaja has been charged for breaching Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations," an ICC spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo. "Usman displayed a personal message (arm band) during the first Test Match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages. This is a breach under the category of an 'other breach' and the sanction for a first offence is a reprimand."

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Khawaja thanked everyone who came in his support and even stated that he will continue to raise his voice over the issue.

“Thank you to all those who supported and gave me love this week. It wasn't unnoticed. There are a lot of kind-hearted people out there. Nothing worthwhile is easy. History shows we are doomed to repeat the mistakes of our past. But together we can fight for a better future,” Khawaja wrote on his Instagram.

