AAP Accuses BJP Of Orchestrating ED Summons To Arvind Kejriwal, Labels Liquor Scam'fabricated'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP regarding the summons from the ED to its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, terming the alleged liquor scam as "fabricated".

AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said that the summons to Kejriwal isn't being sent by the ED but by the BJP.

“Even before the summons reaches, the BJP informs the media about the impending ED summons and holds a press conference upon its arrival. The BJP creates the summons and sends it through the ED. The truth is that this entire matter is fabricated. There's no discrepancy in the liquor policy, and the ED doesn't have any evidence," he argued.

"This conspiracy has been concocted to dismantle the AAP."

Chadha claimed that intentionally, the summon has been sent during this time because it's in public knowledge that Kejriwal is going for Vipassana for 10 days.

He also dismissed the allegations made by the BJP on the ED's summons.

"First of all, the alleged 'liquor case' is completely orchestrated and forged. The ED has no evidence or substance of misappropriation in this regard. The conspiracy has been hatched to trap the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said that the BJP is afraid of Kejriwal's increasing popularity, and these actions are attempts to thwart the AAP's growth and governance model, which has gained traction across the country.

Talking to reporters, she emphasised that despite two years of investigation and numerous officials deployed, the ED and CBI have failed to provide any evidence in the alleged liquor scam.

She asserted that AAP leaders are not afraid of ED and CBI threats and will continue working for the people in Delhi and Punjab.

“Both agencies of the BJP, CBI and ED, investigating the alleged Delhi liquor scam for the past two years, have put more than 500 of their officials on this duty. Since 1947, this might be the first case of a policy investigated for so long and by many officials, but no evidence found.

"Even after two years of investigation, despite putting hundreds of CBI and ED officials on this job, the agencies have not been able to present any evidence in front of the country and the courts. Agencies raided the residence of Manish Sisodia, his village, office, bank account, and other places but did not find any evidence," she said.

"Similarly, Sanjay Singh has also been put behind bars without any evidence. Despite raiding hundreds of places, not even a single rupee has been found by the CBI and the ED," she added.

