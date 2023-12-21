Nordstrom Rack To Open New Location In Houston, Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer

Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN ) announced plans to open a new

Nordstrom Rack

in Houston, Texas in fall 2024.

"We look forward to being a part of the Houston community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack Stores . "We're excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom and NordstromRack, and they can make returns easily."

The 34,000-square-foot store will be located in Meyerland Plaza, which is among the top five most visited open-air centers in Texas. Meyerland Plaza has more than 50 retail and restaurant offerings, including Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Ross, Marshalls and Old Navy. Meyerland Plaza is owned and managed by Fidelis and is ideally located on the hard corner of Loop 610 and Beechnut Street.

"We are very excited that Nordstrom Rack will soon be joining Meyerland Plaza, the most visited open-air retail center in Houston. Our customers enjoy a wide variety of shopping, and the sophisticated offerings of Nordstrom Rack will provide an additional facet to their experience," said Lynn Davis, Co-President and Chief Leasing & Development Officer.

Nordstrom Rack

is the off-price retail division of

Nordstrom, Inc.

and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms.

Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at

Nordstrom

stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom and NordstromRack , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

With the addition of this new location,

Nordstrom expands its physical footprint and economic impact in Texas. The company operates eight Nordstrom stores and 23 Nordstrom Rack stores in Texas, generating more than 4,000 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates.

Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated nearly $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.



About Fidelis

Fidelis is one of Texas' largest commercial real estate companies. At Fidelis, we know that quality tenants aren't the only essential element in designing a property that flourishes; that's why we are passionate about our properties. From the planned development that area residents have been waiting for, to the neighborhood center that has been a community staple for years, we are committed to creating and maintaining inviting and well-maintained facilities that we are proud to have as part of our portfolio now and for years to come.

About

Nordstrom

At

Nordstrom, Inc.

(NYSE: JWN ), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350

Nordstrom,

Nordstrom

Local and

Nordstrom

Rack locations or digitally through our

Nordstrom

and

Nordstrom Rack

apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to

leaving the world better than we found it .

