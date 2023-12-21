Nugs Launches New $99.99 Streaming Sale, Making Live Music More Accessible Than Ever

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

nugs Year-End $99.99 Streaming Sale

nugs rocks $99 Year End Sale! Stream top artists (Springsteen, PJ, Metallica) + exclusive NYE shows, massive library, discounts & more! Ends Jan 17th.

- Brad SerlingSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- nugs , the leading platform for live concert streaming, is thrilled to announce its Year End Sale with a $99.99 annual plan – making it easier than ever for music fans to experience the magic of live music at home. The limited-time promotion for a year of Premium Streaming provides full access to the largest touring artists in the world, like Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Metallica, and Dead & Company, and includes every exclusive livestream (plus an electric 2023 New Year's Eve lineup!), an unmatched library of professionally mixed concert recordings direct from the artists, access to full-concert videos on demand, member discounts, and more, unlocking a world of unparalleled music experiences. This is nugs's first deal offered in two years, and it is available through January 17, 2024.“We're passionate about bringing fans closer to the music they love,” said Brad Serling, founder and CEO of nugs.“With this new promo, we're removing barriers and opening the door for even more live-music lovers to discover the incredible world of concert streaming. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just starting to explore the world of live music, we've got something for everyone.”With the annual promo, new and existing nugs subscribers will have unlimited access to:- A one-of-a-kind 2023 New Year's Eve line-up. Fans can catch their favorite artists in real-time from the comfort of their home. Nearly 400 subscriber exclusive livestreams were aired in 2023 alone, and the exclusive New Year's livestream line-up for subscribers includes:oBilly Strings: 12/29-12/31 (3 nights) in NOLAoMt. Joy: 12/28-12/31 (4 nights) in ChicagooThe String Cheese Incident: 12/29-12/31 (3 nights) in OaklandoSTS9: 12/29-12/31 (3 nights) in AtlantaoThe Disco Biscuits: 12/30-12/31 (2 nights) in Philadelphia.oUmphrey's McGee: 12/29-12/31 (3 nights) in Chicago- An ocean of concert recordings: From up-and-coming acts to iconic performances by legendary artists like Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Grateful Dead, Dead & Company, Metallica, My Morning Jacket, Wilco, Billy Strings, and The White Stripes - the vast nugs library has a concert for every taste, inviting fans to relive last night's show or iconic concert moments anytime. Many artists toured for the first time in years, making 2023 an epic year of music. nugs's catalog of live music comes direct from the artist's and their soundboards, many of which include professionally-mixed and mastered performances.- Official video recordings on demand: Fans can relive their favorite concerts and discover new ones, with nearly 800 stunning pro-shot concerts available to watch on-demand in 4K and HD with professionally-mixed audio synced.- Member discounts and exclusive offers: Beyond music, the nugs membership supercharges fans' passion for and commitment to music, inviting them to score exclusive discounts on concert CDs, downloads, and pay-per-views, with opportunities for giveaways, and more.The new nugs annual sale comes on the heels of a series of platform technological advancements introduced in 2023 designed to enhance user experience and provide continued best-in-class service to fans. Combined with industry-leading video production and immersive audio, this latest technology provides nugs users with an elevated music experience – and the only one of its kind for live music.Fans can lock in savings and access a year of unmissable music experiences at .###About nugsFounded in 1997 as a fan site for downloading live music, nugs has evolved into the leading live music platform for the largest touring artists in the world. Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, Pearl Jam, Phish, Jack White, Dead & Company and many others distribute official recordings of every concert they play through nugs. The streaming service is the only one of its kind dedicated to live music. A free 7-day trial is available. nugs also offers livestreams, downloads, CDs, and more, to deliver exclusive live content to millions of fans daily. The nugs streaming catalog is available on iOS, Android, AppleTV, CarPlay, Sonos, BluOS, and browser players.

Alex Bursac

The Method Q

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube