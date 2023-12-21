Tuuti Announces First Year Successes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tuuti - Creative Communications Agency

Women-Owned Downtown Boise Marketing Agency Celebrates 2023

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Since opening its doors on March 31st, 2023, women-owned and led creative communications agency Tuuti has hit the ground running - marking a year of substantial achievements, knowledge, growth, and fun.

Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder, believes that Tuuti's success is due to its culture, core values, and community. She explains,“The Treasure Valley community is unmatched when it comes to love and support. We are so lucky to be surrounded by the best people! And it goes without saying - I'm beyond grateful for such a dynamic team that can take on anything. We are a powerhouse team, and it is so awesome to watch our talents come together to make harmony.”

Tuuti's milestones from 2023 stand as a testament to the team's dedication, innovation, and community engagement. Here are some highlights:

- Awarded the prestigious Best New Business of the Year by the Meridian Chamber of Commerce

- CEO Shawnda Huffman acknowledged among the top 50 women leaders at the Idaho Business Review Women of the Year Gala

- Secured contracts with 28 clients

- Partnerships created with key entities like the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, Boise Metro Chamber, Townsquare Media, Make-a-Wish, the WCA, and more

- Gained an impressive social media presence, with over 1,800 followers, 274,122 social media impressions throughout the year, and 12 social media clients

- Completed 5 websites for clients

- Wrote 40+ blogs with SEO for Tuuti and clients

- Wrote and distributed 20+ press releases

- Company growth with the addition of 2 new talented team members and an expansion of the original office

- Held 10 team building activities

- Hosted, sponsored, and/or assisted with 6 events

- Attended the HubSpot Inbound Marketing Conference as a team, where they were able to collaborate with a variety of industry leaders nationwide

When reflecting on this year's milestones, Huffman says,“2023 has been a year of new beginnings and setting the foundation for us to build on. With our drive to constantly stay true to who we are and uphold our core values, we see the importance in fostering connections both internally and externally. Because of that, our team has played an active role in the Treasure Valley through networking events, board roles, committee involvements, and more.”

One of those connections launched Tuuti's collaboration with SOLV on their very first integrated media campaign. SOLV approached Tuuti with the need to increase local brand awareness and generate marketing qualified leads. From there, the Say Thanks with SOLV campaign was created. Following the campaign's success, Matt McLaughlin, Creative Designer at SOLV, shared a few comments:“When looking for any agency that seamlessly integrates their work into your brand, plays to your company's strengths, or just offers a new perspective of how your company shows up, you can't ask for a better team than Tuuti. 10/10 would recommend to any small marketing team than needs additional help in their communications.”

The Tuuti team kept busy throughout the year with various exciting projects for clients, including video campaigns and event management. The Tuuti team kicked off their first high-production video campaign with local company, Camille Beckman , to showcase their deep-rooted legacy and tradition within their brand and products. In addition, the Tuuti team took charge in organizing and hosting the 21st annual Meridian Chamber Golf Classic, where 65,000 dollars was raised to help fund community events.

When asked about the vision for 2024, Shawnda Huffman shares,“It's go time. This is only the beginning and I am fully confident that 2024 will be another ground-breaking year for Tuuti. We are so thankful for our community, family, friends, and clients - this would not be possible without your support.”

Interested in learning more about Tuuti's 2023 company highlights? Check out their Instagram ( ), Facebook ( ), or LinkedIn ( ) for the inside scoop.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is a female-owned creative communications agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and consumers. Some of the services they provide include content generation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

TikTok