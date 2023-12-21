Nitish Turns 'Extra Polite' To Government Event Host

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 21 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday left the gathering at a government event here surprised due to his extra politeness towards the organisers.
As he reached the Patna Veterinary College ground to attend the Bihar Dairy and Cattle Expo 2023, organised by the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, the event host welcomed him and other dignitaries.
At this, Nitish Kumar thanked the host as he approached, leaving some of the gathering laughing while others were surprised.
