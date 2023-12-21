(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Custom Home Builder Steps Out Of Comfort Zone
Creates Fun Music Video to Celebrate the Season
BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nashville builder, Castle Homes has taken a clever approach to the traditional holiday card giving“Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” their own special twist and sharing joy and holiday cheer. Shot on a Belle Meade build site, actually no dubbing was used and the choreography is all their own!
Led in song by Castle Homes Vice President/Designer Heather Looney, she is joined by her husband Alan Looney, company founder/president, and their very talented building and design staff.
Castle Homes has been building in the Middle Tennessee area for over three decades including the Southern Living Idea House, Nashville Symphony Show House and the House Beautiful magazine show house.
Castle Homes Custom Home Builder Spreads Joy and Holiday Spirit
