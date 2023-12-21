Trifinio Coffee Company: A Legacy Brewed In Tradition And Quality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating tradition, Trifinio Coffee Company launches, offering two exquisite blends that embody the rich heritage of the Trifinio region.

MOORPARK, CA, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Trifinio Coffee Company, a burgeoning enterprise in the coffee industry, proudly announces its launch, rooted deeply in the rich heritage of the Trifinio region of South America. Founded by Fernando Galán, the company is a manifestation of a century-old family legacy dedicated to producing high-quality coffee.A Century of Coffee ExpertiseThe Galán family's journey in the coffee industry began nearly a century ago in Santa Ana, El Salvador. Francisco Galán, Fernando's father, was instrumental in maintaining the family's tradition, working in local coffee mills and various positions within the industry, including as an accountant for one of El Salvador's largest coffee companies before retiring in 1976. His passion and dedication set the stage for what would become the Trifinio Coffee Company.Trifinio Coffee Company: A Dream RealizedIn 2022, Fernando Galán realized his dream of honoring his family's legacy through the establishment of Trifinio Coffee Company. "Just as the Trifinio region brings together three countries, Trifinio Coffee Company aspires to bring people together through love and a quality cup of coffee," says Fernando Galán. This vision is at the heart of the company's mission.The Essence of Trifinio RegionThe Trifinio region, a tri-border area connecting El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala, is known for its exceptional coffee farms. These farms are more than just suppliers; they are part of the extended Trifinio Coffee family. Each member of the team, from roasters to suppliers, contributes to creating a tradition and a legacy that the company hopes will continue for generations.Introducing Signature ProductsTrifinio Coffee Company proudly introduces its first two products: a light roast blend and the signature medium roast "Trifinio Blend." Both products embody the essence of the Trifinio region and the Galán family's dedication to quality. These exquisite blends are available for order on their website .A Call to Coffee LoversTrifinio Coffee Company invites coffee enthusiasts around the world to be part of this unique journey. Each cup of Trifinio coffee is not just a beverage; it's an experience, a legacy, and a bridge that connects people, just like the Trifinio region connects three countries.About Trifinio Coffee CompanyRooted in Rich Heritage: Trifinio Coffee Company isn't just a business; it's a celebration of a rich cultural legacy. Nestled in the heart of Moorpark, CA, the company carries forward the tradition and passion of the Galán family, whose roots in coffee cultivation stretch back nearly a century.More Information

