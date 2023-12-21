               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Crime Incidents Up In Bihar But Police Taking Action, Says JD-U MLA


12/21/2023 1:30:12 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 21 (IANS) A MLA of Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United on Thursday admitted that incidents of crime were rising in the state and it was a matter of concern but also noted that the police was taking prompt action.

“Crime incidents are increasing in the state but criminals will not evade arrest. State police are taking prompt action against the accused. The incident of Danapur court is a prime example of it. The state government would control crime incidents," Sanjiv Kumar, the MLA from Parbatta in Khagaria district, said.

Rising crime is a matter of concern for us," he said

The Nitish Kumar government is facing criticism due to rising crime, with the BJP alleging "Jungle Raj" in the state after the RJD came into power.

