Venice Half Marathon & 5K Run In Venice, Florida : Experience Scenic Serenity

The event is hosted at the picturesque Maxine Barritt Park in Venice, Florida by Elite Events on February 17, 2024. This event promises participants an unparalleled journey through the scenic and serene landscapes of Southwest Florida, offering diverse ecosystems, unique vistas, and the breathtaking backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico.

Race Highlights:

Scenic Course along the Legacy Trail: The Venice Half Marathon & 5k run invites participants to traverse the beautiful, paved Legacy Trail, stretching from Venice to Sarasota. Explore the natural beauty of Southwest Florida as you wind through diverse landscapes and relish stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico.

Options for Every Runner: Whether you're a seasoned runner seeking a Half Marathon challenge or a beginner looking for a 5k adventure, this event caters to all fitness levels.

Beyond the Finish Line:

The excitement doesn't end with the race. Venice, a charming town renowned for its natural beauty and rich history, welcomes participants to immerse themselves in post-race delights.

Seafood Indulgence: Treat yourself to a well-deserved meal at one of Venice's many seafood restaurants, savoring the flavors of the Gulf.

Art and Culture Exploration: Explore the city's vibrant art scene by visiting galleries or the Venice Arts Center, showcasing the cultural richness of the area.

Beachside Stroll: Take a leisurely stroll along the beach, embracing the tranquility of the Gulf waters, or wander along Venice Avenue for stunning views of the downtown.

Adventure Awaits:

Venice offers a plethora of activities to complement your visit, ensuring a memorable post-race experience.

Wildlife Encounters: Visit the Venice Fishing Pier and Venice Beach for a chance to witness dolphins and manatees in their natural habitat.

Scenic Water Tours: Embark on a boat tour through the Venice Inlet or explore nearby mangroves with a kayak for a unique perspective of the area.

Legacy Trail Exploration: Rent a bike or take a hike to continue your exploration of the Legacy Trail, uncovering its natural beauty and diverse habitats.

Sign Up Now for the Venice Half Marathon & 5k Run:

Don't miss your chance to experience the best of both worlds – a challenging and rewarding run combined with an unforgettable adventure in one of the most beautiful places in Florida. Sign up for the Venice Half Marathon & 5k run today and join us for a day of running, discovery, and serenity.

Event Details:

Date: February 17, 2024

Location: Maxine Barritt Park, Venice, Florida

Registration:

Secure your spot at the Venice Half Marathon & 5k run by visiting

About the Event:

The Venice Half Marathon & 5k run is a celebration of running, natural beauty, and the unique charm of Venice, Florida. Whether you're a seasoned runner or a first-timer, this event promises an unforgettable experience.

