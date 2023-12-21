New Dissolving Paper Sheet Coated In Crystal Rock Salt Melts Away Snow And Ice For Safe Pedestrian Terrain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gregory D. of Whitehall, PA is the creator of the De-Icing Sheets, a dissolving paper sheet coated in crystal rock salt designed to melt away snow and ice from a specific area on a sidewalk, driveway, or other pedestrian terrain. Users can remove individual sheets from a roll or flat bundle and apply it to a desired area, effectively removing snow and ice to prevent slips and falls. Home and business owners can apply one or more sheets to terrain and melt snow and ice without needing to spread salt or use a shovel. Each sheet has central, unique pre-cut dash lines for a faster and convenient application. The sheets may be available in a roll or flat bundles for storage.Innovations in technology can drive product development in the snow and ice removal industry. For example, advancements in de-icing agents and materials used in manufacturing can influence market trends. There is a growing emphasis on environmentally friendly snow and ice removal products. Products that are less harmful to the environment, such as eco-friendly de-icing agents, will inevitably gain popularity. Economic factors, such as construction and infrastructure development, can influence the demand for snow and ice removal tools and items.Gregory filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his De-Icing Sheets product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the De-Icing Sheets can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...