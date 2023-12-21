Nupaths Receives Prestigious Nomination For Outstanding Pre-Apprenticeship Sponsor Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NuPaths, a pioneer in tech education and career growth, is nominated for the prestigious 2022/2023 Pennsylvania Outstanding Pre-Apprenticeship Sponsor Award

- Andy Petroski, President at NuPathsPENNSYLVANIA, U.S.A., December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NuPaths, a trailblazer in tech education and career development, has received a coveted nomination for the 2022/2023 Pennsylvania Outstanding Pre-Apprenticeship Sponsor Award. This acknowledgment underscores NuPaths' dedication and commitment to excellence in nurturing Registered Pre-Apprenticeship Programs.From a competitive pool of 107 Registered Pre-Apprenticeship Programs in Pennsylvania, NuPaths' nomination signifies a remarkable achievement. Each nomination underwent an evaluation by a panel of labor professionals, identifying top contenders in various categories. Though NuPaths did not secure a finalist position, the nomination itself is a testament to its outstanding contributions and merits celebration."We are honored by the nomination for the Pennsylvania Outstanding Pre-Apprenticeship Sponsor Award, which highlights our dedication to fostering exceptional programs," expressed Andy Petroski, President at NuPaths. "This recognition fuels our commitment to providing unparalleled tech training and career opportunities."NuPaths' nomination reflects its continuous efforts to enhance the Pennsylvania Registered Apprenticeship's ecosystem and its commendable management of impactful programs.This nomination arrives during a period of significant growth and innovation for NuPaths. As an organization committed to excellence, this recognition reinforces NuPaths' position as a leader in shaping the future of its pre-apprenticeship programs and connections to IT and tech apprenticeships.NuPaths extends gratitude to all supporters, partners, and stakeholders for their ongoing support and looks forward to continued collaborations in advancing tech career development initiatives.For further information about NuPaths and its initiatives, please visit .Background:The Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO) within the PA Department of Labor & Industry: The Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO) within the PA Department of Labor & Industry is responsible for guiding and promoting the expansion and compliance of all Registered Apprenticeship (RA) and Pre-Apprenticeship (Pre-RA) programs across the state. As the State Apprenticeship Agency (SAA), the ATO is responsible for overseeing the development and registration of all Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-apprenticeship related programs, agreements, policies, and ensures compliance of all registered programs with regulations and standards. The ATO is working to embed a focus on apprenticeships within the state's workforce system and PA CareerLink® offices; and continues to place an emphasis on equal opportunity standards and equitable selection procedures as well as increasing quality assurance and compliance efforts. It supports sponsors with the resources they need to implement high-quality apprenticeship programs, including the PAsmartOpens In A New Window grant program.###About NuPaths: NuPaths is an IT and technology workforce development training provider and a registered pre-apprenticeship provider co-founded by Harrisburg University of Science & Technology. NuPaths offers training in 7 different programs over 26 weeks in Harrisburg and Philadelphia, PA, or online. Students can earn up to 6 industry certifications and up to 9 college credits in the NuPaths training programs. Harrisburg University offers innovative academic and research programs in science and technology that respond to local and global needs. The institution fosters a diverse community of learners, provides access and support to students who want to pursue a career in science and technology, and supports business creation and economic development. To learn more, visit

