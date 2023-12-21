Mark's Northeastern Furniture Foundation Provides A New Life For Furniture And Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Providing a New Life For Furniture and Families

Mark Silverman receiving an award on behalf Mark's Northeastern Furniture Foundation from The Commonwealth of Massachusetts

In a world filled with hustle and bustle, there's a group on a mission to make a difference – Mark's Northeastern Furniture Foundation.

WESTBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- That cozy sofa that once adorned living rooms, finds a new home in the heart of a family that needs a little extra help. Mark's Northeastern Furniture Foundation believes in the magic of second chances for people and furniture and the impact it can have on people's lives. The founder of the Foundation, Mark Silverman says, "We are so proud that more than 300,000 pounds or 150 tons of furniture has been donated to charities and families in need so far."Beyond the heartwarming stories of transformed lives, Mark's Northeastern Furniture Foundation is also an unsung hero for the environment. "More than 44,000 cubic feet of trash has been saved from local landfills," says Silverman. "That's enough debris to cover the field at Gillette Stadium nearly a foot deep!" By rescuing furniture from the clutches of landfills, they're not just saving sofas; they're saving the planet one coffee table at a time. It's the ultimate win-win by helping those in need while being eco-friendly.In addition to the furniture distributed, a tractor trailer load of brand new mattresses is donated to those in need, those that had been sleeping on the floor. But what makes this mission truly remarkable is that even a small donation can make a big difference. The Foundation will handle everything else.Marks Northeastern Furniture Foundation – where every piece tells a tale of kindness, and every donation is a step towards a more comfortable, sustainable world.Click here for more information and to make a donation:

David Nathan

Mark's Moving & Storage

+1 786-461-9900

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn