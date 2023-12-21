Therap Services Introduces 'Video(S)' Section On Individual Home Page's About Me Tab, Enhancing Person-Centered Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORRINGTON, Conn., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, continues to empower caregivers and support providers with exciting new features. The Individual Home Page is now more robust and person-centered with the introduction of the 'Video(s)' attachment feature in the About Me tab.

Therap users endowed with certain administrative privileges can directly upload videos to the individual's Video Library with tags to indicate the modules to which they plan to attach the videos. Once uploaded, the 'Video(s)' section not only allows users to view but also play and directly download these videos. This integration ensures the direct accessibility of these videos from the 'About Me' section of the Individual Home Page, providing caregivers with immediate insights into the individual.

Additionally, in cases where multiple videos are present, intuitive navigation controls in the form of arrow buttons are positioned on both sides of the video playback window. This enables users to seamlessly transition between videos – moving to the next or revisiting the previous – without having to return to a main video list or menu. This user-centric design ensures uninterrupted video browsing, enhancing the overall user experience.

The Individual Home Page Module has long served as a foundational tool for caregivers, offering access to a spectrum of essential details about individuals, from their background and support plans to health records, incident reports, and daily activities. The recent addition of a 'Video(s)' feature within the 'About Me' tab further underscores Therap's dedication to holistic care. Now, caregivers are not limited to textual details; they also have the ability to incorporate videos that capture vital information about the individual, thereby providing a richer and more nuanced understanding of those in their care.

Therap Services continues to champion Person-Centered Care with the latest enhancements to the Individual Home Page. These updates facilitate seamless access to essential video content, reinforcing the commitment to a more comprehensive and integrated approach to caregiving.

