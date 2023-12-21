YES Communities Delivers Holiday Cheer via Nationwide Toys for Tots Campaign

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, Colorado, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities is proud to announce the resounding success of a nationwide Toys for Tots collection campaign, spreading joy and making a significant impact on the lives of children in need during the holiday season.

This year, YES Communities set an ambitious goal of spreading holiday cheer to children across the country and making a positive impact in the communities we serve. Through the unwavering support of our employees, vendor partnerships, and residents, we are thrilled to report that the campaign exceeded all expectations, resulting in an overwhelming outpouring of generosity.

Toy collection boxes overflowed with donations at 118 drop-off locations across all YES' regional operations groups. Additionally, over $27,000 of toys was donated through the home office in Denver. YES team members donated over 370 hours of paid time off to help spread holiday cheer through toy shopping trips and donation drives.

“The outpouring of support from our team members and residents for this toy drive has been simply phenomenal. Giving is an important part of the YES mission, and to see it in action company-wide brings me tremendous joy,” said Patrice Mitchell, Culture Ambassador for YES Communities.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity shown by our residents, team members, and vendor partners. The success of this year's Toys for Tots campaign reflects our shared commitment to making a positive impact and bringing joy to children during the holiday season," said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities.

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities and based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019.

