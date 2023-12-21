Samrat Choudhary Has Narrow Escape After Effigy Of Trinamool MP Fell In His Direction

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 21 (IANS) Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary had a narrow escape after an effigy of Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Benerjee almost fell on him, here on Thursday.
BJP's Kisan Morcha had organised a protest in Patna by burning an effigy of Kalyan Benerjee, who had mimicked Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, during a protest in the Parliament premises recently.
During the protest, Samrat Choudhary lit the effigy. With strong winds around, the effigy fell in the direction of Choudhary. Luckily, a supporter caught the pole of the effigy at the right time to prevent any mishap.
No one was injured in this incident.
