Creative Biomart Released High-Quality Transmembrane Proteins To Enhance Biomedical Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Creative BioMart , a biotechnology company that provides quality protein products and protein manufacturing techniques, today announced the release of a bunch of transmembrane proteins to facilitate scientific inquiries, drug discoveries, and biotechnological research.Transmembrane proteins are essential components of all living cells, playing a crucial role in a wide range of biological processes. These protein molecules span the cell membrane, acting as gatekeepers that control the movement of molecules and ions in and out of the cell.Transmembrane proteins are essential for the survival and function of all living cells. They are involved in virtually every biological process, making them a vital target for drug development. Understanding how these proteins work is crucial for developing new treatments for various diseases, such as cancer, cystic fibrosis, and Alzheimer's disease.Now, Creative BioMart is proud to bring a comprehensive collection of transmembrane proteins from various genes, tags, and species, serving as indispensable tools in cell signaling studies, drug targeting, and in vitro therapeutic screening. These proteins, according to Creative BioMart, can help identify specific cell binding sites and carry potential applications in oncology, neurobiology, immunology, and more.Advantages of transmembrane proteins at Creative BioMartHigh-quality-All proteins undergo rigorous quality control to ensure optimal bioactivity and purity.Variety-Proteins from different genes, tags, and speciesAdvanced platform-VLPs and Nanodisc platforms at Creative BioMart aid in precise expression, targeted deliveries, and stable form preservation of transmembrane proteins.User-friendly-Detailed user guide for each protein to guarantee simple, successful experiments.Some of the transmembrane proteins at Creative BioMart includeActive Recombinant Human CCR4 Full Length Transmembrane protein (1-360 aa), His-tagged(VLPs)Active Recombinant Human GPRC5D Full Length Transmembrane protein, His-tagged(VLPs)Recombinant Human BTNL2 Full Length Transmembrane protein, His-taggedRecombinant Human PVRIG Full Length Transmembrane protein, His/SUMO-taggedActive Recombinant Human ACKR1 Full Length Transmembrane protein, His-taggedRecombinant Human ACKR3 Full Length Transmembrane protein(Nanodisc)Recombinant Human ADIPOR1 Transmembrane protein, His-Flag-tagged...Of note, Creative BioMart now provides 20% off for all products and 10% off for all services until Jan. 31, 2024. Customers need to paste the code in the“project description” area when making inquiry or purchase.To know more information about the transmembrane proteins and the Christmas and New Year promotion provided by Creative BioMart, please visit product/transmembrane-proteins_4120 .

Caroline Green

Creative BioMart

email us here