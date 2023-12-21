Love To Party For Good Live To 103 Launching Sweet Supplement And Vitamin Reward

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a unique staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs. R4Good generates proceeds to fund work program for kids; 'The Sweetest Gigs .'It's a Sweet Day in USA. Recruiting for Good is launching The Sweetest Reward for Americans who love to party for good; earn generous gift cards for supplements and vitamins (Power Up for Good ).According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "Referrals to companies hiring professional staff; help us fund The Sweetest Gigs teaching kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values."How to earn $2500 Gift Card for Supplements/Vitamins?1. Introduce a company hiring professional staff.2. Recruiting for Good finds new employee; and company pays finder's fee.3. After 90 days of employment, Recruiting for Good rewards generous gift card.Carlos Cymerman, adds, "With your help, we prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs and party for GOOD!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit (Perfectly designed for exceptionally talented 5th and 6th graders who come from families with positive values). We prepare kids for life.Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been supporting hiring Americans first. We don't outsource, and always strive to encourage companies to hire locally. Companies that love made in America; hire Americans to build and create tomorrow's solutions in the USA. Do your patriotic duty, hire locally, and invest in tomorrow's workforce today!

