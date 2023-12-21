Religion Communicators Council Calls For Wilbur Entries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RCC's Wilbur Award, given for excellence in the communication of religious issues, values and themes in secular media

Organization's Top Awards Honors Work Completed in 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) announces the call for entries for the organization's Wilbur Awards. The awards recognize the most outstanding work produced in 2023 in the communication of religious issues, values, and themes in secular (non-religious) media.The Wilburs, which are the top honor provided by the RCC, are awarded in several categories, including Audio (podcast, radio), Audio/Visual (film, television, and social media), Images (illustration and photography), and Written (books, magazines, and newspapers). Past winners include AP, Atlantic, CBC, Deseret News, Harper Collins, Los Angeles Times, NBC News, Netflix, NPR, Penguin Random Home, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Religion News Service, RTE, 60 Minutes, and more.After the Wilbur Awards Ceremony, all entrants will receive judges' ballots, with comments and scores on their entry. Each recipient receives a hand-crafted stained glass award.The award, which is named for the late Marvin C. Wilbur, a pioneer in religious public relations, longtime council leader and former Presbyterian Church executive, will be presented Friday, April 5, 2024, in Louisville during the RCC's annual convention,“95 years of RCC: Harnessing our Collective Power.”The Religion Communicators Council has presented Wilbur Awards annually since 1949. Juries of media professionals, coordinated by council members across the country, evaluate submissions on content, creativity, impact and excellence in communicating religious values.For more information about the 2024 Wilbur Awards, visit: Religion Communicators Council – RCC's Registration Site for Events and Awards (rccregistration)The RCC also honors excellence for work published by religious media, including religious organizations, religion-based organizations, or religious adjacent organizations. If work has been distributed by such an organization, we invite participation in the 2024 DeRose-Hinkhouse Awards. For more information about the 2024 DeRose Awards, please sign onto derose-hinkhouse-memorial-awards-entryform/.All entries for the Wilbur Awards and the DeRose-Hinkhouse Awards must be received by January 31, 2024.

