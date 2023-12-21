Global Blockchain Devices Market: Pioneering Growth Through Technological Investments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global blockchain devices market is poised for remarkable expansion, escalating from $0.67 billion in 2022 to $0.96 billion in 2023, with a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.4%. Anticipating sustained growth, market projections envision the size reaching $4.07 billion by 2027, maintaining an impressive CAGR of 43.6%.

Driving Forces: Increasing Investments in Blockchain Technology

The substantial growth of the blockchain devices market is intricately linked to the surge in investments in blockchain technology. As organizations increasingly embrace real-world blockchain solutions, there is a tangible commitment to expanding investments in this transformative technology. The Deloitte 2020 Global Blockchain Survey underscored this trend, revealing that 55% of respondents considered blockchain among their top-five strategic goals, with 66% of executives projecting investments of $1 million or more in the next 12 months. This strategic prioritization of blockchain technology is a key driver propelling the adoption of blockchain and, consequently, fueling the growth of the blockchain devices market.

Key Players Shaping the Market Landscape:

Major players in the blockchain devices market, including Ledger, SatoshiLabs, and SIRIN LABS, play a pivotal role in steering the industry's trajectory. These companies contribute significantly to the market's growth and cater to the increasing demand for innovative blockchain devices.

Trend Spotlight: Adoption of Wireless Communication Technology

An influential trend gaining prominence in the blockchain devices market is the adoption of wireless communication technology. Organizations are recognizing the strategic advantage and innovative possibilities offered by next-generation wireless technologies. According to a Deloitte survey in June 2020, networking executives see advanced wireless technologies as increasingly critical to enterprise success, with 86% believing that these technologies will transform their companies in three years. The survey also highlighted that 57% of respondents were in the process of adopting 5G and/or Wi-Fi 6, with 37% planning to adopt these technologies within the next year.

Regional Dynamics:

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the blockchain devices market, showcasing a robust appetite for technological advancements. Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, driven by increasing technological adoption and investments. The comprehensive industry report covers regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

The global blockchain devices market is segmented based on various criteria:

Type: Blockchain Smartphones, Crypto Hardware Wallets, Crypto Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sales (POS) Terminals

Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

Application: Personal, Corporate

End User: Consumer, BFSI, Government, Retail & E-commerce, Travel & Hospitality, Automotive, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecommunication, Others (Energy & Utilities, Education, Agriculture, Healthcare, Manufacturing)

Blockchain Devices Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Blockchain Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on blockchain devices market size , blockchain devices market drivers and trends, blockchain devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and blockchain devices market growth across geographies. The blockchain devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

