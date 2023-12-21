Heptanoic Acid Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Heptanoic Acid Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Heptanoic Acid Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

the heptanoic acid market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $2.95 billion in 2023 to $3.03 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in pharmaceutical industry, increase in chemical industry, demand for textile industry, research and development heptanoic acid market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%.

The growth in the heptanoic acid market is DUE TO GROWING demand for cosmetic products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest heptanoic acid market share. Major players in the heptanoic acid market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., INEOS Group Limited, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Arkema S.A., Lanxess AG, EMD Millipore Corporation, VWR International LLC, OQ Chemicals GmbH, Sigma-Aldrich Corp, Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co. KG, MP Biomedicals LLC.

Heptanoic Acid Market Segments

.By Grade: Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade, Food Grade

.By Application: Cosmetic, Flavors and Fragrance, Chemical Synthesis, Lubricant, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Anti-corrosion Applications, Other Applications

.By End-Users: Automotive, Aerospace, Food And Beverage, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global heptanoic acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Heptanoic acid is an aliphatic carboxylic acid, also known as enanthic acid, an organic compound composed of a seven-carbon chain terminating in a carboxylic acid functional group. It's a white, greasy liquid with a robust putrid stench. It helps to mask the odor of some rancid oils. It is merely soluble in water but highly soluble in ethanol and ether. Heptanoic Acid prepares esters for the fragrance industry, contributing to the scent and aroma of various products.

Automotive Fuel Injector Market Share, Key Insights And Trends Report 2032