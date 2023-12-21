Amit Shah Might Be In Bengal On Monday To Review BJP’S Organisational Status

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah might reach Kolkata on Sunday night to take a review of BJP's organisational structure in the state on Monday.

Sources in the state committee of the BJP said that there is a possibility of Shah arriving at Kolkata on Sunday night and hold back-to-back meetings with the state leadership before flying back to Delhi again on Monday night.

“As per the information available with us, the Home Minister as well as party President J.P. Nadda are supposed to extensively tour the country reviewing the organisational status of the BJP in different states. In all probability, Amit Shah will begin his nationwide tour from West Bengal,” said a state committee member of BJP.

According to him, in case Shah comes on a single-day visit to the state, besides taking stock of the organisational structure of the party, he is also expected to suggest measures to bridge the existing gaps and adopt corrective measures.

“Amit Shah is expected to draw the initial roadmap of the line of campaign for next year's Lok Sabha elections, besides identifying the issues in the state that need to be highlighted,” the state committee member said.

According to him, West Bengal is a focus state for the BJP's central leadership ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

“The Home Minister has already set a target of winning 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal,” the state committee member said.

