C.M. Ibrahim Challenges Expulsion From JD-S In Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 21 (IANS) Janata Dal-Secular's expelled Karnataka President C.M. Ibrahim on Thursday challenged his expulsion in court.

He had also challenged the discharge of the committee of office bearers and appointment of the in-charge state President in the city civil court.

JD-S supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his son and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy are named as opposite parties.

Ibrahim had expressed his displeasure over his party's national leadership stitching an alliance with the NDA for the Lok Sabha polls without discussing it with him, and launched a series of attacks against Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.

He later announced that expelled leader C.K. Nanu has been appointed as the national President of the party in the place of Deve Gowda.

Deve Gowda had recently announced the expulsion of Ibrahim and national Vice President Nanu from the JD-S for "anti-party activities" after they had challenged its alliance with the BJP in Karnataka.

--IANS

mka/vd