Two Men Wanted In Several Attempt To Murder Cases In Delhi Held

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested two criminals who were involved in several attempt to murder cases, including one absconding since 2014, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Sahil Arora alias Pankaj Arora, 32, a resident of Tilak Nagar and Prince alias Sonu Barfi, 32, a resident of Tagore Garden Extension.

As per the official, Arora was also declared proclaimed offender in four different cases and he was evading his arrest since 2014.

Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav said that specific input was received that active criminals involved in several attempt to murder cases would come to Delhi via Golf Course Road, Dwarka for committing heinous crimes in the Dwarka area.

A trap was laid and the duo was apprehended. On interrogation, the accused disclosed their involvement in several criminal cases of different police stations of Delhi.

"In 2014, Arora along with his associates Gopi, Niku and Sachin, fired upon a person and in this incident, two victims got bullet injuries. While escaping from the spot, accused persons fired several rounds in the air to terrorise the public," Yadav said.

In 2016, Arora, along with his associates Prince, Vicky and others, fired upon a man and thrashed him with a baseball bat and sticks.

"In yet another case, in 2017, Arora along with his other associates fired upon an innocent person. In 2018, Arora, Prince, Vicky and their other associates fired in the area of Vikas Enclave, Ranhola and opened indiscriminate firing at the main gate of the house of a person," said the official.

On October 13, Arora, along with his associates named Karim, Badi, Kalu and others, went to the house of one person at Defense Enclave Part-I, Mohan Garden, and fired upon a person before fleeing from there.

The Special CP said that Arora is the main kingpin, and running an extortion racket. "He used to extort money from weekly markets, satta operators, and bootleggers operating in west Delhi. In 2014, he shifted his base to Kolkata and from there, he started operating and controlling all working of his gang. Presently, he was living in Aamir lodge, near Kolkata railway station and changed his hideouts frequently," he added.

