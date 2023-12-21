Naples Distance Classic Half Marathon, 10K, And 5K Run: Discover The Ultimate Runner's Paradise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lace-up your running shoes and get ready for an exhilarating experience at the Distance Classic Naples Half Marathon , 10k, and 5k run by Elite Events , set to take place at the stunning Eagle Lakes Community Park in Naples, Florida on February 3, 2024. Known as a runner's paradise, Naples offers participants a challenging and scenic course that winds through Eagle Lakes Community Park and the picturesque Lely Resort, showcasing the natural beauty of the area and providing breathtaking views of Florida's tropical landscape.

Race Highlights:

Challenging and Scenic Course: Participants will push themselves to the limit as they navigate a course that highlights the best of Eagle Lakes Community Park and the scenic Lely Resort.

Natural Beauty: Immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Naples, Florida, as you run through landscapes that capture the essence of the region's tropical charm.

Finish Line Festivities: The excitement doesn't end at the finish line! Celebrate your achievement and indulge in the post-race festivities at one of the most picturesque locations in the country.

Beyond the Race:

After conquering the course, participants can explore why Naples is more than just a running destination. Indulge in the world-class beaches, savor delicious seafood at local restaurants, and experience the vibrant atmosphere of downtown Naples.

Post-Race Activities:

Gulf of Mexico Refresh: Reward yourself with a refreshing dip in the Gulf of Mexico, just a few minutes drive from the finish line.

Sandy Strolls: Take a leisurely stroll along the white sandy beaches, enjoying the serene beauty and perhaps catching a breathtaking sunset.

Explore Naples: Dive into Naples' exceptional shopping and art scene, with numerous galleries and boutiques to explore.

Nature Adventures: For those seeking a different kind of adventure, Naples offers kayak tours through mangrove forests and the opportunity to visit the nearby Everglades National Park.

Event Details:

Date: February 3, 2024

Location: Eagle Lakes Community Park, Naples, Florida

Registration:

Sign up for the Naples Distance Classic at and experience the best of both worlds – a challenging and rewarding run combined with an unforgettable adventure in one of the most beautiful places in the country.

About Naples Distance Classic:

The Naples Distance Classic Half Marathon, 10k, and 5k run is a premier racing event that celebrates the spirit of running against the backdrop of Naples' natural splendor. Whether you're a seasoned runner or a first-timer, this event promises an unforgettable experience.

