Kirk Badii Announces Badii Group Private Wealth Management Will Host The Inaugural Badii Group Cup Golf Event In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirk Badii is excited to announce the inaugural Badii Group Cup, organized by Badii Group Private Wealth Management, to be held at the Streamsong Resort in Florida. This three-day golf event will be held in early 2024 and will bring together business owners, entrepreneurs, investment bankers, mergers and acquisitions attorneys, and private equity executives who all serve middle-market business owners.
Continue Reading
Kirk Badii. CEO of Badii Group Private Wealth Management (second from left)
This special event is intended to offer business owners a chance to explore the topics of succession, transition, and estate planning in a relaxed and comfortable setting, similar to a casual golf trip with friends. The event will feature private dining experiences with various service providers, one-on-one sessions, and excellent networking and golfing opportunities.
"This event will be a one-of-a-kind opportunity for private business owners to connect with my personal network of resources in a relaxed, off-site setting. These resources can assist them in advancing their companies to the next level and prepare for the life-changing exit they've always envisioned," said Kirk Badii.
SOURCE Badii Group Private Wealth Management
MENAFN21122023003732001241ID1107643274
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.