Revolutionizing Industries: Global Industrial PC Market Surges To $7.5 Billion By 2027

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global industrial PC market demonstrates robust growth, escalating from $5.15 billion in 2022 to $5.59 billion in 2023, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Anticipated to reach $7.5 billion by 2027, the market continues its upward trajectory with a projected CAGR of 7.6%.

Driving Forces: Pervasive IoT Integration:

The increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) emerges as a significant driver propelling the industrial PC market's expansion. IoT, leveraging network-connected sensors and monitoring devices, enhances manufacturing processes and product quality. Industrial PCs play a pivotal role by providing a platform for real-time automation software, enabling efficient monitoring and control. Cisco's projections indicate a 30% surge in IoT connections in cities and a 26% rise in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connections by 2020. The surge in IoT semiconductor components, expected to capture a 12% market share by 2025, further amplifies the influence of IoT on industrial PC market growth.

Key Players:

Major contributors to the industrial PC market include Advantech Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation, Siemens, IEI Integration Corporation, Kontron S&T, Nexcom International, Avalue Technology, DFI, American Portwell Technology, General Electric, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, B&R Automation, and Acnodes.

Trends Shaping the Landscape:

Rise of Smart Manufacturing Solutions:

The industrial PC market witnesses a prominent trend with the integration of smart manufacturing solutions. These solutions, combining automation and analytics through real-time data and machine connectivity, are becoming integral to manufacturing processes. Key market players, such as Advantech, are aligning their strategies by incorporating smart manufacturing solutions into their portfolios. Advantech's TPC-300 series, designed for machine automation and IoT applications, exemplifies this trend. Powered by an 8th generation Intel® CoreTM i3/i5/i7 processor, the panel PC facilitates high-speed data processing and storage, enhancing computing performance for smart manufacturing applications.

Geographical Dynamics:

As of 2022, North America stands as the largest region in the industrial PC market, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive regional coverage spans Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

1) By Type: Panel IPC, Rack Mount IPC, Box IPC, Embedded IPC, DIN Rail IPC, Other Types

2) By Display Type: Resistive, Capacitive, Other Display Types

3) By Storage Medium: Solid State, Rotating

4) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales

5) By End-User: Automotive, Healthcare, Chemical, Aerospace and Defense, Semiconductor and Electronics, Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, Other End Users

Industrial PC Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Industrial PC Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial PC market size, industrial PC market drivers and trends, industrial PC market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and industrial PC market growth across geographies. The industrial PC market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

