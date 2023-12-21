Dynamic Growth In The Global Glass Manufacturing Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Glass Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032





LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global glass manufacturing market has exhibited robust growth, surging from $165 billion in 2022 to $175.36 billion in 2023, boasting a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Projections indicate sustained expansion, with the market poised to reach $232.59 billion by 2027, maintaining a robust CAGR of 7.3%.

Contributing Factors: Consumer Electronics Demand and Infrastructure Investments:

The escalating demand for consumer electronics, coupled with substantial investments in infrastructure development, is a primary driver propelling the glass manufacturing market. The ongoing digital revolution has fueled increased usage of electronic devices globally.

Factors such as a growing middle-class population, rising disposable incomes, and declining electronics prices contribute significantly to market growth. Furthermore, the relaxation of lockdown measures has spurred increased infrastructure activities, enhancing economic growth quality by fostering innovation capacity and improving industrial structures.

Illustratively, the consumer electronics and appliances industry in India is anticipated to more than double, reaching $21.18 billion by 2025, up from $9.84 billion in 2021. Concurrently, India is projected to become the third-largest construction market by 2022, emphasizing the market's growth trajectory.

Key Market Players:

Major contributors to the glass manufacturing market include industry leaders such as China Glass Holdings, Guardian Glass LLC, NSG Group, Corning Incorporated, Kyocera Corporation, Coorstek Group, Schott A.G, Morgan Advanced Materials, AIS Glass, Central Glass Ltd., AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Illinois Inc., Koa Glass, Heinz Glass, Saint Gobain, 3B - The Fiberglass Company, Amcor, Nihon Yamamura, Vitro, S.A.B. DE C.V., Xinyi Glass Holdings Co. Ltd., and Sisecam Group. Their collective expertise and strategic initiatives significantly shape the market landscape.

Technological Advancements:

The glass manufacturing market is witnessing a prominent trend of technological innovation, with major companies prioritizing the integration of advanced solutions to fortify their market positions. Next-generation glass manufacturing technologies, including VRT and plasma technologies, white paper, laser, Radiation-induced glass coloring, solarization, IT, AI, and others, are being implemented.

Notably, O-I Glass introduced the MAGMA (Modular Advanced Glass Manufacturing Asset) glassmaking process in February 2021. This technology represents a flexible, modular, and standardized glass production line, enabling rapid mobile capacity expansion in smaller increments.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Dominance:

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the glass manufacturing market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance. The regions covered in the analysis encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

1) By Product: Container Glass, Flat Glass, Fiber Glass, Other Products

2) By Application: Packaging, Construction, Transportation, Electrical And Electronics, Telecommunication, Other Applications

Glass Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Glass Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on glass manufacturing market size, glass manufacturing market drivers and trends, glass manufacturing market major players, glass manufacturing market competitors' revenues, glass manufacturing market positioning, and glass manufacturing market growth across geographies. The glass manufacturing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

