Splindis Launches Review Aggregation And Digital Marketing Hub For Restaurants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enables restaurateurs to elevate their presence and improvement engagement with customers

RIVERSIDE, CALIF., UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Splindis today announced the launch of its review aggregation and digital marketing hub for restaurants. The software is designed to help restaurants elevate their presence and strengthen customer engagement. It was developed by brick-and-mortar business owners who have over 10 years of experience.“Are you a local restaurant looking to boost your online reputation, streamline communication, and never miss a potential customer again?” asked a spokesperson for Splindis.“These are the challenges we help you solve.”Splindis comprises an all-in-one marketing solution tailored to the restaurant world. With Splindis, restaurateurs can aggregate reviews and effortlessly gather more reviews from satisfied customers across platforms like Facebook and Google Business. Users can centralize review management, monitoring and responding promptly to comments. The net effect is the ability to enhance a restaurant's online image.The software also functions as a unified communication hub for restaurants. Users can leverage a central interface for all communication needs, including Facebook and Google Business messages.“We simplify interactions with your customers by managing inquiries and feedback seamlessly within the Splindis platform,” the spokesperson explained.“This has traditionally been a difficult but extremely important aspect of restaurant management. As experienced restaurant owners know, a missed phone call can mean a missed opportunity to bring in a lifetime customer. No more.”The software enables SMS text back capabilities for missed calls. Restaurants no longer need to worry about losing a potential customer due to missed calls.“You can engage automatically with a personalized SMS text back feature, ensuring no new customer is left in the dark,” the spokesperson added.Splindis provides call tracking and analytics. Users gain insights into incoming calls so they can better understand customer behavior and preferences. They can track the effectiveness of marketing efforts and adjust strategies accordingly.Benefits from the use of Splindis include efficiency, as realized by time savings in managing reviews and messages. Users also get improved visibility. They can enhance their online presence and reputation with strategic review management. Customer retention is a further benefit, delivered by the ability to respond promptly to inquiries and ensure no customer goes unnoticed.About SplindisSplindis is a company where innovation meets the heartbeat of local businesses. Its mission is to make Marketing easy. Founded with a passion for transforming client engagement, Splindis aspires to be a driving force in the industry. The company's founders have over 50 years of combined experience helping service-based businesses market to local customers. Splindis is the software that will bring all that experience into business owners' palms.For more information, visitEND# # #

Media Relations

PR Services

email us here