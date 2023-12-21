(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Close of Offers to Further Applications

The Directors of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the 'Companies') confirm that the Companies' offers for subscription, as set out in the prospectus issued by the Boards of the Companies on 14 September 2023, are now closed to further applications.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619