(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc and Octopus AIM VCT plc
Close of Offers to Further Applications
The Directors of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc and Octopus AIM VCT plc (the 'Companies') confirm that the Companies' offers for subscription, as set out in the prospectus issued by the Boards of the Companies on 14 September 2023, are now closed to further applications.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17
MENAFN21122023004107003653ID1107643236
